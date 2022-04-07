Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Price Down 3%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

