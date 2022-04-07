TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $962,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

TSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 1,660,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TuSimple has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $79.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

