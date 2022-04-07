Tycoon (TYC) One Day Volume Tops $134,765.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $134,765.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tycoon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00035866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00104435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.