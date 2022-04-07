Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 115,410 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 7.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 34,558,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,274,309. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

