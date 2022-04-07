UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €803.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €777.58 ($854.49).

Kering stock opened at €557.10 ($612.20) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €608.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €650.27. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

