UBS Group Boosts EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target to €189.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $89.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

