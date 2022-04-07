UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.14. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.