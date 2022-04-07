UBS Group Raises Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $263.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $260.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.27.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

