UBS Group Trims Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price to GBX 1,836

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,882 ($24.68) to GBX 1,836 ($24.08) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.54) to GBX 2,280 ($29.90) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,290.63.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.