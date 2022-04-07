Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.07. 4,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.64. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

