UMA (UMA) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $485.04 million and $76.31 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $7.38 or 0.00016952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00036009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00104799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,615,544 coins and its circulating supply is 65,732,892 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

