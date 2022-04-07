Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.