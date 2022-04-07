Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and approximately $67,431.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.99 or 0.07383741 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,395.50 or 0.99695753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars.

