Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) price target on Unilever in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,497.50 ($45.87) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,607.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,805.06. The company has a market capitalization of £89.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last quarter.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

