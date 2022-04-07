Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.59) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 3,650 ($47.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,898.33 ($51.13).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,508.65 ($46.02) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The company has a market cap of £89.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,607.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,805.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,403.28). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.