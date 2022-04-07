UniMex Network Price Up 12% Over Last Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $26,546.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,595,978 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

