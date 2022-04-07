Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$26.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.25. Uniper has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

