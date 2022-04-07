United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.57 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,310,082 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,704,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $26,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after buying an additional 409,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after purchasing an additional 395,719 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

