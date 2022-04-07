United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) CEO David B. Burritt Sells 43,530 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United States Steel stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

