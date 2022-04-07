United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.98. 353,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,475,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.99. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,234 shares of company stock worth $5,778,457. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

