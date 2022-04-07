Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is Axel Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Axel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises approximately 13.4% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,787. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.81.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,405 shares of company stock worth $14,378,974. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

