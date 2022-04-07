Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

UNVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,510 and sold 79,942 shares valued at $2,515,345. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 35.5% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,649,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,759,000 after buying an additional 221,992 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 215.3% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 160,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

