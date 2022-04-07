Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UHS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

