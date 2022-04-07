Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) versus Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) and Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Taitron Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million 0.51 $270,000.00 ($0.11) -35.18 Taitron Components $8.64 million 2.59 $2.01 million $0.39 9.79

Taitron Components has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taitron Components, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Security Instruments and Taitron Components, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Taitron Components shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Taitron Components shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and Taitron Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Taitron Components 23.26% 14.43% 12.84%

Risk & Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taitron Components has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Universal Security Instruments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

About Taitron Components (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services. The company was founded by Stewart Wang and Tzu Sheng Ku in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

