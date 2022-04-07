Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.01

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.87. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 150,064 shares trading hands.

USNZY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

