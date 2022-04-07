Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $249.69 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.05.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

