Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,646 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. 101,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.