Validity (VAL) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. Validity has a total market cap of $17.22 million and $265,617.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.79 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00227526 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,547,769 coins and its circulating supply is 4,544,480 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

