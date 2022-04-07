Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

