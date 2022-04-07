Van ECK Associates Corp Has $195,000 Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $61.37 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.