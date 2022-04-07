Van ECK Associates Corp Has $220,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,854,000 after buying an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 169,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP opened at $42.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

