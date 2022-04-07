Van ECK Associates Corp Has $245,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

