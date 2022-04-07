Van ECK Associates Corp Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 245.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Watsco by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $292.86 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

