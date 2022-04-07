Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $246.44 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.53.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

