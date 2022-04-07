Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

