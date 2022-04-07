Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,438,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,882,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 331,519 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $80.30 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last ninety days. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

