VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 267,332 shares.The stock last traded at $46.88 and had previously closed at $47.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.