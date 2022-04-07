VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 267,332 shares.The stock last traded at $46.88 and had previously closed at $47.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

