VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.09

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 11940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.