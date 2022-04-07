VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.09

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 11940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

