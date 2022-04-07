Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $35,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 672.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $57.10. 3,838,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

