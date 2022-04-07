Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,601,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.