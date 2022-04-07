Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.31. 5,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,073. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.34.

