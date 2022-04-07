Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Down 2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.17 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 447,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 633,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $73.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.