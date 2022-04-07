Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $184.44 and last traded at $184.80. Approximately 10,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 19,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.38.

