Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.59 and last traded at $77.60. 8,185,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 5,881,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65.

