Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.31. 710,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

