Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stock Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 5.6% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $150.95. The company had a trading volume of 112,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.88 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

