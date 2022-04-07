Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,823,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,942 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,422,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

