Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $224.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.