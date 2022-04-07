Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,387,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,006.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 94,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.39. 4,345,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

