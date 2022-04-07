Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.00. 36,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,456. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.27 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

